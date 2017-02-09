News
Japan broad trade surplus at 9-year high on export rebound, cheaper gasoline
AP  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TOKYO -- Japan says its current account surplus hit a 9-year high in 2016, helped by lower costs for imported oil and improved exports.

The perennial trade surpluses Japan runs with the U.S. are a sore point for U.S. President Donald Trump, and the data announced Wednesday came just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was preparing for summit meetings with Trump later in the week.

They also followed the release of U.S. data showing Japan logged the second largest trade surplus with the U.S. last year, after China, at US$68.9 billion dollars. China's, at US$347 billion, was the highest.

The current account is a wide gauge of trade and includes investment flows as well as exports and imports. The 20.65 trillion yen (US$183.7 billion) worldwide surplus was up 25 percent from a year before and the second highest on record.

