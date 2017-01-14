Nintendo reboots brand with new Switch gaming console

TOKYO -- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch game console Friday, which works both at home and on-the-go, as it tries to offset disappointing Wii U sales and compete with Sony's big-selling PlayStation 4.

The hybrid device — which goes on sale March 3 for US$299.99 — comes as Nintendo also dips its toe into the mobile gaming market following its big brand win after the worldwide success of "Pokemon Go."

At a Tokyo media briefing, the company said the console is packed full of Nintendo's "entertainment DNA," taking elements of earlier devices including the 3DS handheld and motion-sensor Wii.

Switch has a removable screen that lets players dock it at home and also use it on the go like a tablet computer with detachable controllers — called Joy-Con — on both sides. It uses cartridges rather than discs.

The idea is to give users a more immersive experience with realistic physical sensations matched to what is happening on-screen, the firm said.

A remote control feature means players don't always have to keep their eyes on screen while punching the air in a boxing game or getting into a gun duel.

Only eight games will be available when the system goes on sale in March including a Legend of Zelda offering. But there are some 80 more games in the pipeline, Nintendo said.

Friday's launch is "a key turning point for Nintendo's earnings and share price," Daiwa Securities said before the event.

Similar briefings are being held in Paris, London, Frankfurt and New York later Friday.

Switch got off to an inauspicious start in October when a sneak peak at the console left gamers and analysts underwhelmed and with many unanswered questions.

Nintendo's Tokyo-listed stock dived after it released a three-minute video about the product on YouTube.

On Friday, its shares dropped 5.75 percent to 23,750 yen.