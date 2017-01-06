|
Business lobby meets Abe
AFP
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, toasts with leaders of the country's business chambers at a New Year's party in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan 5. Three business groups — the Japan Business Federation, the Japan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives — hosted the annual event.
