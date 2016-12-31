|
Last call for fish
AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Japanese currencies lay in a basket at a shop at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 30. Retailers of essential items for Japan's New Year's feasts made the best of the lively year-end demand as this may be the last such sale before the world's largest fish market is expected to move to another part of the city.
