Saturday

December, 31, 2016

Last call for fish

AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Japanese currencies lay in a basket at a shop at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 30. Retailers of essential items for Japan's New Year's feasts made the best of the lively year-end demand as this may be the last such sale before the world's largest fish market is expected to move to another part of the city.
