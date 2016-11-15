|
Japan beats expectations with 2% growth
AP
November 15, 2016, 12:06 am TWN
TOKYO -- Stronger exports and housing investment helped Japan's economy grow at a 2.2 percent annualized pace in the July-September quarter, better than many analysts had anticipated and fast enough to stave off further central bank stimulus for now. The Cabinet Office reported Monday that based on preliminary estimates, the economy expanded 0.5 percent from the previous quarter. Initial growth estimates are often revised significantly based on updated data.
"Japan's GDP figures are notoriously volatile, so we wouldn't be too surprised it output fell in the current quarter," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a research note. "However, business surveys climbed to multi-month highs in October, which suggests that growth is holding up."