Wednesday

January, 4, 2017

A day's work

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
Indian daily wage laborers wait to be employed for the day in Gauhati on Monday, Jan. 2. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Nov. 8 last year that 500- and 1,000-rupee bills — making up 86 percent of India's currency — were no longer legal tender has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges. Worst affected were the country's hundreds of millions of farmers, produce vendors, small shop owners and daily wage laborers who usually are paid in cash at the end of a day's work. Many lost their jobs as small businesses shut down, compounding their poverty.
