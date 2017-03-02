|
International Edition
Thursday
March, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Australia avoids recession in Q4 2016
|
AP March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
CANBERRA -- Australia's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent annual pace in the final three months of last year, as resurgent coal and iron ore prices helped the country avoid recession.
Had the economy shrunk for the December quarter in Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Wednesday, Australia would be in its first technical recession since 1991.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
3
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?