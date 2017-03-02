News
March, 2, 2017

Australia avoids recession in Q4 2016
AP  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CANBERRA -- Australia's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent annual pace in the final three months of last year, as resurgent coal and iron ore prices helped the country avoid recession.

Had the economy shrunk for the December quarter in Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Wednesday, Australia would be in its first technical recession since 1991.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

