Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With the commercial opening of the Taoyuan International Airport MRT looming, property prices have risen modestly along some areas the line traverses, according to realtor data released Monday.

Taiwan Realtor statistics indicate that property prices near the Linkou and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital stations are rising the fastest, growing 6.6 and 6.9 percent, respectively, from 2015 to 2016.

A company official believes that property price around both stations are likely to continue rising for the next couple of years due to the effects of the MRT, as well as those of preexisting infrastructure and amenities in the area. Analysts also see increased growth potential with outlet malls and a new Formosa Television studio opening in the area, which will likely bring new job opportunities.

But proximity to an MRT station has not spelled automatic growth in property value, with prices in areas close to stops such as Taishan, Xinzhuang Fuduxin and Linghang stations declining 14.5, 9.7 and 15.1 percent year-on-year, respectively, in 2016.

While the expansion of metro lines used to be a sure bet for increased property values of 10 percent or more, analysts say that readjustments in local property markets will mean that such guarantees are no longer locked in and that area infrastructure and job opportunities will be key determinants of housing trends.