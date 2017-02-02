|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Bullish start for TAIEX, Taiwan dollar on Year of the Rooster
|
The China Post news staff February 2, 2017, 11:13 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- First trading following the Lunar New Year holiday saw the Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index (TAIEX) climb over 50 points and the New Taiwan dollar trade higher.
Early trading put the TAIEX above the 9,500-point mark briefly before selling brought the number back down to the 9400s an hour later.
Taiwan Stock Exchange Chairman Shih Jun-ji expressed hope that local stocks were on the rising trend and represented reflows in investment.
Meanwhile in foreign exchange trading, the Taiwan unit appreciated from NT$31.25 to NT$31.179 against the dollar.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
5
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
9
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
10
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA