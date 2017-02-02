Bullish start for TAIEX, Taiwan dollar on Year of the Rooster

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- First trading following the Lunar New Year holiday saw the Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index (TAIEX) climb over 50 points and the New Taiwan dollar trade higher.

Early trading put the TAIEX above the 9,500-point mark briefly before selling brought the number back down to the 9400s an hour later.

Taiwan Stock Exchange Chairman Shih Jun-ji expressed hope that local stocks were on the rising trend and represented reflows in investment.

Meanwhile in foreign exchange trading, the Taiwan unit appreciated from NT$31.25 to NT$31.179 against the dollar.