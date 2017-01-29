Call for drug price cuts no threat to ETF tracking U.S. biotech

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Despite a call by U.S. President Donald Trump to cut drug prices, there are no concerns about the outlook for an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that is listed on the local main board to track the U.S. biotech index, according to market analysts.

In a news conference held Jan. 11, days before Trump was sworn in, he vowed to change the way that drugs are reimbursed in the U.S. market to rein in drug prices, remarks that sent ripples through the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI), although the fundamentals of the index remained sound, the analysts added.

Chang Ching-hui, manager of the Capital NBI Index ETF, which was issued by Taipei-based Capital Investment Trust Corp. in January to track the NBI Index, said that the latest volatility in the index, pushing down share prices of many biotech, medical services providers and even medical equipment makers on Wall Street, simply due to Trump's comments, is not expected to change an uptrend in the index.

Chang said she remained upbeat about the movement of the Capital NBI Index ETF and other similar ETFs, despite Trump's vow to lower drug prices. The NBI is the index made up of NASDAQ-listed companies classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.

According to Chang, since the beginning of this year, many constituents in the NBI have announced efforts to develop new drugs ahead of schedule, and market analysts have raised their recommendations for these stocks.