Fidelity International launches Asian bond fund

Fidelity International (富達投信) has announced the launch in Taiwan of a new Fidelity Taiwan-Asian Total Return Bond Fund.

The multi-bond fund aims to maximize returns by investing in a broad range of fixed income instruments including Asian investment grade, Asia high-yield and China renminbi bonds.

Designed to capture the best of the Asian fixed-income space, the fund also adopts a flexible approach to respond to and make the most of rapidly changing market conditions.

The main asset classes in which the fund will invest include Asian investment-grade bonds, which offer stable returns; Asian high-yield bonds, which have the potential to generate higher returns; and RMB bonds, which exhibit low correlation to traditional asset classes and offer an additional diversification overlay, Fidelity stated.

Fidelity Taiwan's head of investments Jason Cheng (鄭安佑) said: "Asia will continue to be the major economic engine of the global economy over the next three years. China showing signs of stabilization, robust macroeconomic indicators coming out of Korea, as well as a recent wave of business-friendly reforms in countries like India and Indonesia all point to a positive outlook for the region as a whole over the next three years. Although they have already grown ten-fold over the last 16 years, Asia bond markets remain underdeveloped compared to their European or American counterparts, and are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, as a growing number of companies tap bond markets to finance their expansion, offering a flurry of attractive bond investment opportunities to the discerning investors."

The fund would be available in three different share classes: NTD, RMB and USD2. It will pursue a flexible strategy and will hold maximum exposure of 40 percent in Asian high-yield bonds, Cheng said.

Lookouts for Asian Bond Markets

Belinda Liao (廖婉菁), lead portfolio manager of Fidelity Funds said: "The development of Asian bond markets will continue to be fueled by both domestic and international flows. International investors will continue to seek to diversify away from developed economies where bond investments, under the influence of extremely accommodating monetary policies by central banks, continue to deliver meager, and in some cases, negative returns. By contrast, Asian credit bonds will continue to appeal to investors because they offer higher levels of yield."

Fidelity Taiwan's general manager and head of institutional business Timothy Wang (王友華) added: "The launch of the new fund during the 30th year of our operations in Taiwan is both a recognition of our confidence in the potential returns from the Asian bond market and our commitment to Taiwan. Against the backdrop of current market volatility and a low or in some cases negative interest rate environment, we see tremendous opportunity in Asia bonds, and the new fund is designed to take advantage of this expected growth to the benefit of our clients."