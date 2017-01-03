Brace yourself! Could be a bumpy ride ahead

BANGKOK -- There's a general consensus that 2016 was bad. But apparently, 2017 may even be worse, according to some forecasts in the region.

Martin Khor of Malaysia's The Star newspaper notes that this year will be like no other and that we should expect bumpy times ahead akin to a roller-coaster ride. He predicts thunderous clash of policies, economies and politics worldwide and that at the very least, "2017 will be very interesting."

Khor suggests that one of the things to watch out for is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies that will affect his country's relations with the rest of the world, particularly China.

He adds that Europe will also be preoccupied with its own regional problems as the "Brexit shock of 2016 will continue to reverberate and other countries facing elections will be less open to the world and become more inward-looking."

"As protectionism, xenophobia and narrow nationalism grow in Western societies, Asian countries should devise development strategies based more on domestic and regional demand and investments," he notes.

On the other hand, he predicts that exporters will earn more in local currency terms and tourism will increase.

But he is quick to warn that 2017 will not be kind to the economy, business and the pockets of the common man and woman, and might even spark a new financial crisis.

The Straits Times' Han Fook Kwang is equally wary about what's ahead this year, particularly for Singapore whose economy is seen to grow sluggishly by only 1-3 percent.

Han notes that Singapore has never experienced more than two years of sluggish growth and adds that what's even more worrying is that no one can say when the turnaround might happen.

"Singapore's economic challenges are not just cyclical and a result of the slowing global economy but have to do with more strategic questions about how it positions itself during the transition to a more developed economy.

"Ultimately, it is about what Singapore wants to be and what role it sees itself playing in the global economy. It requires a clearer vision of its identity and where it wants to go," Han writes.