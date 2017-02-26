Vin sometimes eats dogfood for money — but that's not the only way he differs from your average millennial.

Dogfood tester is one of three part-time gigs the 25-year-old does to get by, the others being mixologist and caretaker for poisonous pets.

Since graduating from college, he has never had a full-time job. Nor, he says, has he ever felt like he needed one.

"The money from part-time jobs has been enough. I will eventually get a full-time job that offers more stability," he says. "When the timing is right."

In the meantime, he's using his smorgasbord of occupations "to make certain what I am passionate about."

This is where Vin really diverges from his fellow '80s and '90s kids. While he is happy to vagabond it, over 85 percent of those who graduated last year were on the hunt for a full-time job or had already found one as of November, according to local job

bank 1111.

On top of this, another manpower service, 104 Job Bank, found that most college students in 2016 started looking for work one year before graduation — six months earlier than their counterparts in 2015.

Despite the increasing urgency with which young graduates are looking for jobs, these fresh faces are not sticking around in their first positions for long.

Last year, 31 percent of college grads who found a job had already quit and switched to a new position within six months, 1111 says.

Even those born in the '90s who managed to stick it out in their first job for over 12 months averaged only about 1.1 years before leaving, according to 104.

A brief first-job stint is seemingly unique to '90s kids; those born in the '80s stayed longer, with a three-year average, and the trend continues for previous decades.

So What's with Millennials?

Regardless of age, it's career development — not salary — that is the number one reason for switching jobs, research shows. But millennials, more than any other generation, cite future career goals when explaining their switch.

In one survey, 56 percent of those born in the '90s and 48 percent of those born in the '80s cited "a desire for better career development and prospects" — significantly more than the 42 percent and 38 percent of those born in the '70s and the '50s and '60s, respectively.

For both 25-year-old John, a software engineer currently interviewing for new jobs, and 36-year-old Iris, who has a background in hospice work, the prospect of a stable income is trumped by having opportunities to learn and to switch jobs until landing on one they want to make a career

out of.