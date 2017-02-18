|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taking Taiwan global
|
CNA February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
Venture capital expert and New York University marketing professor Michelle Greenwald gives a talk on U.S. and Taiwan startups during her first visit to Taiwan. Greenwald suggested that Taiwan develop its tourism industry with full force, particularly by promoting its delicacies and making round-island travel more convenient. She also said the country should rebrand itself globally as boasting high-quality, competitive and innovation design.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
6
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
7
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
10
Apple antitrust suit: Qualcomm overcharged 'billions'