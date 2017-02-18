News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taking Taiwan global
CNA  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Venture capital expert and New York University marketing professor Michelle Greenwald gives a talk on U.S. and Taiwan startups during her first visit to Taiwan. Greenwald suggested that Taiwan develop its tourism industry with full force, particularly by promoting its delicacies and making round-island travel more convenient. She also said the country should rebrand itself globally as boasting high-quality, competitive and innovation design.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search