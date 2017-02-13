Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit

TAIPEI -- An Asian brokerage has raised its target price on shares in Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海), the world's largest contract electronics maker, after Japan's Sharp Corp., in which the Taiwanese firm holds a majority stake, turned a profit for the fourth quarter of last year.

In a research note, the brokerage said that a profitable Sharp is expected to boost Hon Hai's earnings for the fourth quarter of last year by 1 percent. In the third quarter, a loss-making Sharp dragged down Hon Hai's earnings by about 6 percent, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage said that it raised its target price on shares in Hon Hai, an assembler of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc., from NT$78 to NT$97 (US$3.13) and upgraded a recommendation on the stock from a "hold" to a "buy."

On Friday, Hon Hai shares added 0.22 percent to close at NT$89.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

CNA cannot identify the brokerage because media outlets in Taiwan are not allowed to report the name of foreign brokerages when they make price forecasts for specific stocks.

Such optimism comes in the wake of Sharp reporting a profit of 4.2 billion yen (US$36.84 million) for the October-December period, an improvement on the 24.7 billion yen loss recorded in the same period last year. It was the first quarterly profit posted by Sharp in two years.

Sharp attributed the improved bottom line to the swift decision-making style of Hon Hai, which acquired a 66 percent stake in the firm for US$3.5 billion in mid-August 2016, to focus on cost reductions.

In addition to the positive news from Sharp, the brokerage said it expects Hon Hai to continue to benefit from shipments of iPhones, with Apple set to unveil the next generation smartphone model, which could be called the iPhone 8, later this year.

Hon Hai is believed to be the sole assembler of the larger iPhone 7 Plus, while sharing orders placed by Apple with Taiwan's Pegatron Corp. (和碩) to roll out the smaller iPhone 7.

The brokerage said that Hon Hai is expected to ship 141 million to 146 million iPhones this year, up 5-8 percent from a year earlier. Moreover, Hon Hai is also likely to take 40 percent of Apple's orders to assemble the MacBook in 2017.