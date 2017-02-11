Wi-Fi coming to HSR trains by August

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Passengers aboard high-speed rail (HSR) trains will be able to use Wi-Fi before the 2017 Summer Universiade opens in mid-August in Taipei, state-run Chunghwa Telecom said Friday.

The telecom's president, Hsieh Chi-mao, said his company was conducting a trial run on some HSR carriages as part of an Airport MRT and HSR 4G/Wi-Fi network services project, adding that it would roll out across all trains in June at the earliest.

Hsieh said that while 4G Wi-Fi was already available on the Airport MRT system, Chunghwa Telecom was working closely with Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. to test the Wi-Fi on HSR trains.

Trial Run Underway

Hsieh said the 4G stations along the HSR were under joint construction by all telecom firms and that enhancing network service quality inside tunnels in Northern Taiwan was a priority.

"Accordingly, we expect 4G and Wi-Fi network services to become available along the whole high-speed rail network before the Universiade opens in Taipei on Aug. 19," Hsieh said.

His remarks came two weeks after the Cabinet issued a statement saying that Wi-Fi service may be made available before the 2017 Universiade sports competition in Taipei.

Complaints from Wu

The statement came in response to complaints by local pop star Jacky Wu.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 25, Wu bemoaned the lack of wireless Internet aboard HSR trains, saying that Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. had its priorities

wrong.

"The HSR has been around for 10 years. It has money to spend on television ads, why can't it get Wi-Fi installed?" Wu wrote.

According to the Cabinet statement, Wi-Fi services were originally intended to be made available on some carriages of each HSR train by the end of 2017, with full onboard service planned by 2018.

However, the statement said, the government ultimately requested that Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. and Chunghwa Telecom accelerate the process and make wireless services available on all train cars by August.