Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Global shipments of LCD TV sets, including those from Taiwan, increased 1.6 percent annually in 2016 to reach 219.2 million units, according to WitsView, a division of Taipei-based market research agency TrendForce.

Shipment growth was attributed to the strong sales in North America's distribution channels during the busy season, the increasing affordability of large TVs and the robust housing market in China, WitsView said in a press statement.

The top five TV brands by shipments in order are Samsung, LG Electronics (LGE), Hisense, TCL and Sony, it said.

South Korea's Samsung and LGE again took first and second in the annual ranking with 47.9 million and 28.2 million TV sets shipped, respectively.

"Samsung posted flat annual growth for 2016 as it experienced shortages for mid-size panels through the year," said Ricky Lin, research manager of WitsView.

Samsung's TV set shipments were especially affected by the earthquake in Southern Taiwan last February and issues that Samsung Display (SDC) had with the adoption of Black Column Spacer (BCS) technology.

Lin added, "As Samsung and other TV brands competed for panel supply and switched to products belonging larger size segments, the average size of LCD TV sets also grew larger than originally anticipated for 2016."

LGE registered a 4.1 percent annual decline in its shipments mainly because of the change in the brand's strategic priority.

After the reorganization of the group company at the beginning of 2016, LGE shifted its focus from expanding shipments to raising product margins and controlling its inventory level.

China's Hisense and TCL took the third and fourth spot in the annual ranking by increasing their shipments 3.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, reaching 13.3 million and 13.2 million units.

"Both brands relied on overseas markets to boost their shipments due to the gradual saturation of the domestic market," said Lin.

Competition in China will become more intense as Internet brands offer high-specification products at reduced prices to take market shares away from local second- and third-tier brands, according to WitViews. With survival at stake, major domestic brands are expected grow even larger and push smaller competitors out of the market.