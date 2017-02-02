|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Fighting for fair trade
|
CNA February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
Huang Mei-ying (黃美瑛) speaks at a swearing-in ceremony for her new role as chairwoman of the Fair Trade Commission, Taipei on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Huang, a former economics professor, outlined a policy plan that included strengthening control of multi-level marketing and promoting interministerial and cross-strait cooperation to improve fair competition in Taiwan.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
5
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
9
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
10
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA