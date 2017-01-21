News
Saturday

January, 21, 2017

Get ready to get your game on
CNA  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
An "Assassin's Creed" cosplayer, left, poses with show girls at the booth of tech company HyperX at the 2017 Taipei Game Show on Friday. Jan. 17. The five-day event began Friday and will runs until Tuesday. Over 150 companies are setting up shop at the event to showcase their products, with virtual reality and augmented reality products stealing the hardware spotlight at this year's expo. The show also features an "Indie Game Festa" event in which players can experience and support the latest games made by independent developers.
