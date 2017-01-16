News
Tsai sees textiles at core of trade

CNA
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) believes textiles should be at the heart of Taiwan's thinking in developing new global trade arrangements and strategies, the Presidential Office said in a statement Sunday.

The statement cited Tsai as saying that during her recent visit to four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America, she found the textile sector in Central America to have considerable development potential.

They also had the benefit of having free trade agreements with the United States that could be advantageous for Taiwanese manufacturers in the region.

With Taiwan Textile Federation Chairman Chan Cheng-tien (詹正田) to propose a new strategy for the global development of Taiwan's textile sector, "this is the time to begin thinking about new arrangements and new strategies, starting with the textile sector," Tsai said, according to the statement.

Tsai made the remarks at a luncheon with over 800 Taiwanese expatriates in San Francisco on Jan. 14 local time.

