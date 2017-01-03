Attention, shoppers

A musician entertains shoppers as a Chinese model wearing NE TIGER creations poses on stage set behind the fashion boutique window panel decorated with Rooster stickers for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at an upscale shopping mall in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 2. Shopping malls and retailers in the capital city have geared up diverse activities to attract shoppers to boost sales for the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28 this year, which marks the Year of Rooster in the Chinese lunar calendar.