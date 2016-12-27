ICT, audio-video exports to US up 3.7%

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's shipments of information and communications technology (ICT) and audio-video products to the U.S. grew US$260 million or 3.7 percent year-on-year to reach US$7.39 billion in the first 11 months of the year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The island's exports to the U.S. came to US$30.58 billion in the first 11 months of the year, accounting for 12 percent of its total outbound shipments for the period and making the U.S. remain Taiwan's second export outlet, next to mainland China-Hong Kong market, MOEA statistics showed.

But Taiwan commanded only an 1.8 percent share of the U.S. import market in the first 10 months of the year, down slightly from a year earlier. This made Taiwan the U.S.' 13th largest export partner for the 11-month period, the same tallies indicated.

'Valuable' Growth

Wang Shu-chuan, deputy director of the Department of Statistics under the MOEA, attributed the slight decline in Taiwan's share of the U.S. market in the period mainly to the shrinkage in mobile phone exports amid intense competition from international rival brands, particularly Chinese smartphone vendors.

Wang continued, however, that the growth in the island's total exports of ICT and audio and video products to the U.S. appeared quite valuable if compared with the downward trend seen in the past five years.

She cited statistics showing that Taiwan's exports of ICT and audio and video products to the U.S. had declined all the way to US$7.75 billion last year from US$12.85 billion in 2011.

As a result, shipments of such products to the U.S. accounted for only 22.4 percent of the island's overall exports to that country in 2015, sharply down by 12.8 percentage points from the corresponding figure of 35.2 percent recorded in 2011.

Wang said that all the top eight sources for ICT imports by the U.S. were in Asia last year, with the exception of Mexico that took second place.

Among them, mainland China ranked first with a 58.4 percent share of the U.S. ICT market and Taiwan took sixth place with a 2.8 percent market share, compared to South Korea's 4.3 percent.