Taipei-Yilan bus tickets are about to get pricier

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Capital Bus Co. and Kamalan Bus Inc. have announced an increase in fares beginning Jan. 1 for routes connecting Taipei to Yilan, citing hikes in costs resulting from newly implemented revisions to the labor law.

The two bus companies' services along National Freeway No. 5 will see a rise in fares of approximately 6 percent, translating into increases ranging from NT$2 to NT$8 for a single trip depending on which stations passengers get on and off at along those routes.

Capital Bus general manager Lee Chien-wen was cited by the Central News Agency as saying that the increases were long overdue, as the company had not raised fares for the Taipei-Yilan route since it was first introduced in December 2007.

Since then, the company has raised the salary of each employee by NT$6,500, Lee was quoted as saying. Lee said the newly revised Labor Standards Act, which mandates a five-day workweek, was one of the factors underlying the fare hikes. The five-day workweek regulation is giving transportation companies less flexibility in arranging driver rosters and effecting an increase to overtime pay.

For Kamalan, the CNA cited a company manager as saying that the company was now looking for more drivers to ease the pressure on its personnel arrangements. The manager estimated the new law would see an annual extra cost of NT$20 million in overtime pay.