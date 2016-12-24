Taiwan shares extend losses on thin turnover

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan extended losses from the previous session on Friday, when trading volume continued to shrink with more foreign institutional investors away for the upcoming Christmas holiday, dealers said.

Market sentiment turned more cautious with foreign institutional investors in the local equity market cutting their holdings in large-cap stocks, while fears over a possible pullback on Wall Street also prompted investors to pocket their money for the moment, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) closed down 40.11 points, or 0.44 percent at 9,078.64, off an early high of 9,128.83 on Friday with turnover of NT$52.56 billion (US$1.64 billion).

The market opened down 6.42 points on follow-through selling from Thursday as investors took their cue from losses posted on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.12 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ index closed 0.44 percent lower overnight, dealers said.

Selling on the local main board continued and became more visible in the late trading session, pushing down large-cap stocks in both the electronics and non-high tech sectors by the end of the session, they said.

"Look at the low trading volume. I think that more and more foreign institutional investors have been absent from the trading floor during the holiday season," Ta Ching Securities analyst Andy Hsu said. "With major local investors reluctant to trade, we had another quiet session and such boring sessions are expected to continue until the end of the year."

Hsu said there are fears foreign investors will move more of their funds out of the country as the Taiwan dollar depreciates against the U.S. dollar.

"Foreign institutional investors have continued to cut their holdings in the local market and such circumstances have made many local retail investors anxious, resulting in them following suit and selling," Hsu said.