US manufacturing climbs for a sixth straight month

WASHINGTON -- U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in February for the sixth consecutive month as businesses reported strong sales and demand, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Wednesday.

The ISM purchasing managers index rose 1.7 percentage points to 57.7 percent, the highest reading since August 2014 and well above the consensus estimate among economists, who expected a smaller increase to just 56.1 percent.

The new orders index, one of the key subcomponents, of the PMI surged to 65.1 percent, from 60.4 percent in the previous month, the highest since December 2013.

Bradley J. Holcomb, chair of ISM's business survey committee, said the strong numbers over many months reflect the current positive sentiment about the economy.

"There is growing confidence in manufacturing growth," he told reporters in a conference call. Comments from the businesses surveyed were "very largely positive."