Key US inflation measure hits fastest pace since 2012

WASHINGTON -- A closely watched measure of U.S. inflation in January hit its fastest annual pace in more than four years, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, grew at an annual rate of 1.9 percent, a hair's breadth below the Fed's 2 percent target and a pace not matched since October 2012.

The measure has been rising steadily since August and the increase in January boosts expectations the Fed could raise interest rates this month rather than waiting until later in the year.

The central bank held its fire for most of 2016 but Fed Chair Janet Yellen testified last month that rate hikes were coming and possibly soon.

Other data also have pointed to rising inflation. The Labor Department's consumer price index in January posted the largest 12-month increase in nearly five years, to 2.5 percent.