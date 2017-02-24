Pups against the pipeline

Jasper Spillman, of Lawrence, Kansas, leaves the protest camp as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Public officials in North Dakota pleaded with the remaining protesters at the Dakota Access oil pipeline camp to pack up and leave so authorities can resume cleaning up the premises without any further arrests. Most of the campers marched out of the area ahead of Wednesday's 2 p.m. deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities arrested 10 people who defied the order in a final show of dissent. The area near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been home to demonstrators for nearly a year as they tried to thwart construction of the pipeline. Many of the protesters left peacefully, but police made some arrests two hours after the deadline set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because of the threat of spring flooding.