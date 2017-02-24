|
Mexico economy grows but Trump jitters hit
AFP February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
MEXICO CITY -- Mexico enjoyed solid economic growth last year before uncertainty struck over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, official data showed Wednesday.
The 2.3 percent growth in 2016 was in line with expectations but slightly less than the previous year's 2.5 percent expansion, the National Statistics Institute said.
The institute's data showed that in the fourth quarter, growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy slowed to 0.7 percent from 1.0 percent the previous quarter.
That coincided with Trump's election victory in November.
Trump has vowed to crack down on U.S. companies producing in Mexico, in a bid to see jobs shifted back to the United States.
He has called for renegotiations this year of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
