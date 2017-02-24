|
International Edition
Friday
February, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Battered Brazil slashes interest rates further
|
AFP February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil slashed its key interest rate further on Wednesday to try to yank Latin America's biggest economy out of its worst recession in a century.
The country's central bank cut the benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage points to 12.25 percent — still one of the world's highest.
It was the fourth such cut in a row by the Brazilian Central Bank, as inflation falls but the economy shows few signs of recovering any time soon from two years of decline.
The scale of Wednesday's cut was in line with analysts' expectations, though some had said the bank should cut rates even more sharply, citing a steep decline in inflation.
The 0.75-point cut was "the consensus forecast, although the ideal figure would be 1.0 percentage point," analyst Fulvio de Andrade at brokerage Walpires in Sao Paulo said ahead of Wednesday's announcement.
"There is room for that cut, which would be positive in terms of what the country needs," he told AFP, adding that big banks were opposed to such a sharp reduction.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
3
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
4
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
7
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
8
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
9
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
10
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand