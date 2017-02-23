|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
United, American airlines to begin selling cheaper economy-class tickets
|
AP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
DALLAS -- American and United have started selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.
American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
5
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
6
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
7
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
8
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
9
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
10
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.