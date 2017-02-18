|
US household debt posts its biggest jump since before financial crisis
|
AFP February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- U.S. household debt surged US$460 billion last year, the biggest increase in 10 years, and has nearly returned to the peak level before the global financial crisis, the New York Federal Reserve said Thursday.
However, the increase in recent years has been driven by student debt and auto loans, rather than by the mortgages that were central to the 2008 crisis.
And delinquency rates are less than half of what they were in the peak period, despite worrying trends in auto and student loans, the New York Fed said in its latest quarterly household debt and credit report.
At US$12.58 trillion at the end of the year, total household debt is less than one percent below the peak in the third quarter of 2008, just before the crisis erupted.
