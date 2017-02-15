|
Credit Suisse books loss of US$2.3 bil. in 2016
|
AFP February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
ZURICH -- Credit Suisse said Tuesday it booked net loss of 2.4 billion Swiss francs (US$2.3 billion) in 2016, after agreeing to a massive settlement with the U.S. authorities last month over its role in the so-called sub-prime crisis in 2008.
Credit Suisse said in a statement that its net loss was narrower than a year-earlier figure of 2.9 million Swiss francs.
"2016 was the first full year of implementing our new strategy and it was a challenging and busy 12 months," said chief executive Tidjane Thiam.
|
