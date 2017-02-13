|
Utah's 'Zion Curtain' could be torn down
AP February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
A server from Lamb's Grill reaches for a glass behind the "Zion Curtain" in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 10. A Utah law requiring that some restaurants prepare alcoholic drinks behind a barrier could be repealed this year. Defenders of the unusual law, nicknamed the "Zion Curtain" in a reference to the Mormon church's teetotaler practices, say it helps keep restaurants from looking like bars and shields children from the glamour of bartending. After nearly 100 years in operation, the restaurant was required to start preparing drinks behind a "Zion Curtain" after the restaurant changed ownership and temporarily lost its liquor license because state officials weren't notified of the change. Diners can still sit at the restaurant's long, antique wooden bar, but drinks are prepared in a side room and walked out to customers.
