Postal Service says it lost US$200 mil. over holiday
AP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it lost US$200 million during the year-end holiday season, despite a strong quarter of package shipping and expanded use of vote-by-mail in the November presidential election.
The results also reflect continued erosion in the delivery of first-class mail as well as expensive mandates for pre-funding of its retiree health care obligations.
