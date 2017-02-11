|
February, 11, 2017
Workers go on strike at world's top copper mine
AFP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
SANTIAGO -- Workers at the world's top copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, launched what they vowed would be a "long and hard" strike Thursday, causing jitters on world commodity markets.
Escondida is the first of several key mines worldwide where contracts expire this year, and markets are watching nervously to see how the strike impacts supply and prices.
"The company is sticking to its inflexible stance. This will be a tough fight," said Carlos Allendes, spokesman for the Escondida miners' union.
BHP Billiton, one of the world's leading mining consortiums, has rejected workers' demands for a seven-percent raise and bonuses of 25 million pesos (around US$39,000).
