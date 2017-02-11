New twists in Panama papers saga

PANAMA CITY -- A partner in the law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" scandal fell out publicly with Panama's president — a former friend — on Thursday, accusing him of accepting "donations" from a Brazilian company that has admitted to graft.

Ramon Fonseca Mora told reporters that President Juan Carlos Varela confided he received from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction giant that paid millions of dollars in bribes to land huge public works contracts in Latin America.

Fonseca — who used to be a high-ranking advisor to Varela but was dismissed when the Panama Papers leak burst forth in April last year — made the allegation as Panamanian prosecutors conducted a surprise raid on his firm as part of their probe into the Odebrecht bribes and the Panama Papers.

Varela last year said he and Fonseca were longtime friends.

He had promised to stand by the prominent lawyer as the Panama Papers scandal — a vast data leak from the Mossack Fonseca law firm that detailed how the world's wealthy stashed assets in offshore companies — unfolded.

But on Thursday it appeared that amity no longer held.

"President Varela told me — may lightning strike me if I lie — that he had accepted donations from Odebrecht because he couldn't fight everyone," Fonseca said.

Several countries in Latin America, among them Panama, Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay, are carrying out investigations into bribes paid by Odebrecht.