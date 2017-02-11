Dollar up on Trump tax pledge

London -- The dollar extended a rally Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would release details of a "phenomenal" tax-cut plan, which lifted also global stock markets.

Japan's Nikkei index led the advance, piling on 2.5 percent as the yen sank, while a forecast-busting trade report from China also lifted spirits in Hong Kong and Shanghai, dealers said.

European markets were mixed, with London receiving a boost also from far better-than-expected U.K. industrial production data.

"Looking ahead to the U.S. open and the Dow Jones is set to build on yesterday's Trump tax promise-inspired all-time highs," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

At a meeting Thursday with airline executives, Trump said he would release details of a "phenomenal" tax cut plan in the next two or three weeks.

The news sent a rocket through Wall Street, where all three main indices ended at record high levels, and the dollar powered higher.

World stock markets surged in the two months after Trump's November election win, buoyed by his promises to slash taxes, hike infrastructure spending and cut red tape to fan economic growth.

But in the three weeks since he took office, sentiment has been consumed largely by a series of controversial Trump measures and comments, particularly over trade, that left dealers worried that his domestic agenda had been put on the back burner.

Key Figures Around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,246.38 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 11,654.84

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,818.01

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,266.18

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.5 percent at 19,378.93 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 23,574.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3196.70 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 20,172.40 (close)

Euro/U.S. dollar: DOWN at US$1.0644 from US$1.0658

Pound/U.S. dollar: DOWN at US$1.2488 from US$1.2496

U.S. Dollar/yen: UP at 113.43 yen from 112.67 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 55 cents at US$56.18 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 43 cents at US$53.43