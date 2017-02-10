7 months in, woes for expanded Panama Canal

COCOLI, Panama -- Loaded with more than 6,000 cargo containers, the ship Ever Living prepared for the final leg of its journey through the newly expanded Panama Canal when things hit a snag: The last of the massive steel lock doors failed to open all the way.

The pilots controlling the ship and the captains of the tugboats tethered to huge vessel opted to continue guiding it through the narrowed passageway, passing nerve-wrackingly close to the side of the locks to avoid running into the stuck door.

"These are things that shouldn't happen," tugboat captain Mauricio Perez said. "Sometimes the only thing we can do is pray."

A little over seven months after authorities launched a much-ballyhooed, US$5.25 billion canal expansion to accommodate many of the world's largest cargo vessels, they have yet to fully work out a significant kink: With little margin for error, ships are still scraping the walls and prematurely wearing out defenses designed to protect both the vessels and the locks themselves.

In the old locks, which are still in use, ships get tethered to powerful locomotives on both sides that keep them centered in the canal. In the new locks, that responsibility falls to the tugs, one tied to the bow and another to the stern.

Especially at first, pilots on the bridge of the cargo ships and tug operators would sometimes deliberately nudge up against the barriers as a way to properly align the vessels. That has lessened somewhat, but the battered bumpers are evidence that not all passages are smooth.

The Panama Canal Authority attributed the malfunction of the lock door during the AP's transit to a failure in a water-level sensor caused by vegetation and debris accumulated from neighboring Gatun Lake. It said the problem has been fixed.

According to the authority, between June and January there were only 15 incidents that resulted in damage to locks or ships, or about 2 percent of the 700 total transits through the new waterway. Officials say the first seven months have been a learning process but they are optimistic.

Manuel Benitez, deputy administrator of the canal, said it has been "pretty positive the way our people have been able to navigate that (learning) curve."