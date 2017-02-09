|
Growth in US consumer borrowing slows sharply in last month of 2016
AP February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- Consumers increased their borrowing in December at the slowest pace in six months, as growth in credit card usage decelerated sharply.
Total borrowing rose US$14.2 billion in December, smaller than November's increase of $25.2 billion, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by US$11.8 billion, just slightly below the $13.4 billion increase in November.
But borrowing in the category that covers credit cards slowed to a gain of just US$2.4 billion after a surge of US$11.8 billion in November. It was the weakest showing since credit card debt fell last February.
