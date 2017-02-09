News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Bilateral talks ramp up as Canada tries to avoid ire of US trade protectionism
AFP  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
OTTAWA -- Canadian officials are reaching out to U.S. counterparts in hopes of heading off possible trade disruptions as President Donald Trump prepares to renegotiate or tear up deals that are key to Canada's prosperity.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan was the latest on Monday to make the pilgrimage to Washington, where he met with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will follow in his footsteps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search