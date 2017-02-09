Bilateral talks ramp up as Canada tries to avoid ire of US trade protectionism

OTTAWA -- Canadian officials are reaching out to U.S. counterparts in hopes of heading off possible trade disruptions as President Donald Trump prepares to renegotiate or tear up deals that are key to Canada's prosperity.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan was the latest on Monday to make the pilgrimage to Washington, where he met with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will follow in his footsteps.