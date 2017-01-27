Dow ends above 20,000 for 1st time

New York -- The Dow finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally following U.S. President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the blue-chip index, jumped 0.8 percent to 20,068.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 0.8 percent to 2,298.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 5,656.34, both new records.

The new record culminates a U.S. rally begun in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election, in anticipation he will produce pro-growth policies, but which had stalled in the weeks leading up to the inauguration.

The surge was the latest sign that investors are brushing aside worries about Trump's bent towards trade protectionism and divisive social policies as it fixates on expectations the White House and Republican Congress will produce tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and reduced regulations.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA, said it was a "monumental day." He said the market could retreat somewhat, but would not fall sharply.

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist TD Ameritrade, hailed the news, posting a picture to his Twitter account showing him toasting "Dow 20K" with a glass of champagne

He admitted that the milestone may be largely symbolic.

"It's exciting, but in the grand scheme, I don't think it means much," Kinahan said.

While the Dow still resonates as a sign of the strength of the economy to broad U.S. society, investment professionals follow the S&P 500 more closely, which also is at record levels, he said.

Key gainers in the 30-member Dow included Boeing, which rose 3.9 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings; and Caterpillar, which gained 2.1 percent ahead of its earnings report Thursday. United Technologies fell 2.0 percent, which slightly beat expectations.

Bullish Momentum Returns

In crossing the 20,000 threshold after many failed tries, the market regained its mojo after the rally spurred by Trump's election stalled in mid-December and up to the January 20 inauguration.

Analysts said the shift was triggered by Trump's announcements Tuesday to advance two major pipeline projects that had been blocked by former president Barack Obama.