How Trump's tariffs may sideswipe US auto industry

DETROIT -- The threat from President Donald Trump to tax Mexican-made cars sold in the U.S. would throw the auto industry into disarray, analysts say, forcing some uncomfortable choices: Raise car prices or swallow the cost. Stop selling Mexican-made cars in the U.S. but risk losing customers. Move production to the U.S. but make less money.

For more than two decades, Mexico has been an oasis for the auto industry, offering cheap labor and access to dozens of markets through free-trade deals.

That helps to explain why automakers have announced US$24 billion in Mexican investments over the last six years, according to the Center for Automotive Research, a Michigan think tank.

Mexico's auto sector, while still smaller than the U.S., is growing at a faster clip. Mexico's vehicle production capacity is expected to rise 49 percent to 5.5 million vehicles by 2023, according to LMC Automotive, a forecasting firm.

But Trump could change that.

In frequent tweets targeting the auto industry, he has proposed both a 35 percent tariff on Mexican-made imports and a "border tax," which would tax companies' imports. That's forcing automakers to consider a number of options.

Stay the Course

Abandoning Mexico and moving production to the U.S., as Trump demands, would cost the industry billions and scuttle plans that are years in the making. Audi, for example, just opened a plant in Mexico that it decided to build five years ago.

In recent weeks, Volkswagen, GM, Toyota and BMW have all said they won't shift their production plans, while stressing the amount they've invested in the U.S. BMW, for example, said it's proceeding with a US$1 billion plant in Mexico that will make the 3 Series sedan starting in 2019.

Pivot on Production

In early January, Ford made the surprise announcement that it would halt construction of a US$1.6 billion plant in Mexico slated to build the compact Focus. It also announced plans to invest US$700 million of that savings into a Michigan plant where it will make new electric and autonomous cars.

Ford said declining sales of small cars, not Trump, influenced the Mexico plant decision, and the company will still make the Focus in Mexico at a different plant. But Ford CEO Mark Fields noted that Trump's promise to lower corporate taxes and ease regulations would make it more attractive to do business in the U.S. Fields also said he's not worried about the possibility of tariffs