Wall Street getting scant guarantees as Trump readies to take office

NEW YORK -- Wall Street caught fire following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's shock White House win in November, but will this largely speculative run fizzle after Trump takes office on Friday?

The question is worrying investors. Yet Trump's initial steps may not offer clear answers.

Since Trump's victory, major stock indices in New York have experienced two phases: they rallied for a month, repeatedly smashing records, and then stalled toward the New Year, though holding on to unprecedented gains.

At the close on Wednesday, the Dow finished at 19,804.72, fewer than 170 points from its Dec. 20 record, which brought it close to the 20,000-point milestone. The broader S&P 500, often seen as more representative, closed at 2,271.89, just under six points from its own all-time high set on Jan. 6.

Since the election, the Dow and S&P 500 have gained 8.0 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts have not been so pessimistic about the outlook for the S&P 500 in 10 years, forecasting a mere five percent gain for 2017, according to a consensus set by Bespoke Investment.

"That signals an odd dichotomy," said Nicholas Colas of Convergex. "U.S. stocks are at/near all-time highs but there is still considerable uncertainty about the core fundamentals that keep the market revving this deep into the red line."

Numerous explanations have been put forward to justify the rally, perhaps glossing over the fact that it was unexpected. After all, before the vote, conventional wisdom held that markets were expecting Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency.

Analysts now repeat a different conventional wisdom, that investors are counting on a pro-growth Trump agenda, in other words, tax cuts, deregulation and spending to stimulate the economy.

Yet since winning the election, the future president has offered few details on any of these hoped-for policies, or how he plans to pay for them. Some observers are warning the market may have been running on wishful thinking since November, closing its eyes to nettlesome questions like Trump's very public penchant for protectionism.