American small businesses hope to see new president scrap rules

NEW YORK -- Small businesses are hoping to see some high-profile Obama administration regulations scrapped after Donald Trump takes office, with rules affecting overtime, sick leave and the environment among those that may be taken off the books.

Complying with federal, state and local regulations affects companies of all sizes, but can be especially tough for small businesses because they have less revenue to absorb labor, paperwork and other costs related to regulations.

Businesses with fewer than 50 workers paid an average of US$11,724 per employee to comply with federal regulations, compared with less than US$10,000 for companies of all sizes, a 2014 report released by the National Association of Manufacturers found. Manufacturers with fewer than 50 workers paid an average of US$34,671 per worker, while manufacturers of all sizes averaged US$19,564.

Federal regulations were cited as the most burdensome kind by 58 percent of owners in a survey released Wednesday by the National Small Business Association advocacy group. Twenty-three percent cited state regulations, and 12 percent said local rules. Seven percent did not identify a source.

Vince Pappas estimates he spends about 10 hours a week studying the regulations that his Baltimore-based company, Stone Steel Corp., must comply with, and deciding how to minimize the impact. Pappas went from owning a fleet of trucks to leasing to now shipping his steel through trucking companies.

"It is way too cumbersome, too much reporting," he says.

A number of small business groups anticipate fewer rules and more lenient enforcement of existing ones under Trump and the Republican-led Congress. Here's a look at what they expect for some of the regulations that took effect during the Obama years:

Overtime

Small business groups opposed the Obama administration's plan to make 4.2 million salaried workers eligible for overtime, which a federal appeals court blocked implementation of just before it was to take effect Dec. 1. The government is appealing the injunction, which came in a lawsuit brought by 21 states.

The rule would have immediately doubled the threshold at which workers would be exempt from overtime, to US$47,476 from US$23,660. But some small businesses had already given or promised salaried managers raises to bring their pay above the threshold, or shifted workers to hourly pay and limited their hours to contain overtime costs.