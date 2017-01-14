|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 14, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Argentina clinches loan deal with 6 int'l banks
AP
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
BUENOS AIRES -- Argentina's government says it has struck a deal to borrow US$6 billion from a group of six banks.
Finance Minister Luis Caputo said Thursday that the 18-month financing agreement will reduce the risk of uncertainty and secure a portion of the country's planned US$20 billion financing debt for 2017.
The loan deal reduces Argentina's need to tap international credit markets athigher interest rates this year.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
2
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
3
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
4
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
5
Gilead ordered to pay Merck
6
Acer approves NT$6.34 bil. impairment charge
7
Average real earnings decline
8
TransAsia shares rally to daily upper limit
9
Taiwan property market correcting, looking for soft landing: DBS Group
10
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango