Argentina clinches loan deal with 6 int'l banks

AP
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
BUENOS AIRES -- Argentina's government says it has struck a deal to borrow US$6 billion from a group of six banks.

Finance Minister Luis Caputo said Thursday that the 18-month financing agreement will reduce the risk of uncertainty and secure a portion of the country's planned US$20 billion financing debt for 2017.

The loan deal reduces Argentina's need to tap international credit markets athigher interest rates this year.

