Despite redesign, Camry's reign as top US car in jeopardy

DETROIT -- America's favorite car is under attack.

The Toyota Camry has been the nation's top-selling vehicle for 15 years, if you exclude pickup trucks.

Now it's in danger of losing its crown, a potential victim of the SUV craze.

And even a much-anticipated revamp to be unveiled Monday may not be enough to keep the competition at bay.

Toyota's own RAV4 small SUV and Honda's CR-V have racked up impressive sales gains as buyers shift away from passenger cars toward the higher-sitting and more versatile SUVs. The CR-V, for instance, outsold the Camry an uncharacteristic five months last year.

The Camry, last reworked four years ago, has made a living by being a solidly reliable if dull ride for people who simply want to get from place to place. It's not much fun to drive, and in the past its looks were compared to an appliance by some analysts.

Although styling has improved, it's still square-looking when compared to competitors such as the Honda Accord or Chevrolet Malibu.