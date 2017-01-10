Fiat Chrysler to create 2,000 jobs in US

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler will add three new Jeeps to its lineup including a pickup truck as it invests US$1 billion in two U.S. factories, furthering its effort to increase production of hot-selling SUVs and pickup trucks and get out of producing small and midsize cars. The expansion will create 2,000 new jobs.

The automaker said Sunday it will modernize a factory in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs. A factory complex just south of there in Toledo, Ohio, also will get new equipment to make the new pickup.

The company said the factory work would be done in 2020.

Consumers worldwide have gravitated toward SUVs and trucks while turning away from passenger cars. Last year in the U.S., car sales fell 7 percent while truck and SUV sales rose 8 percent.

Last year, FCA announced plans to stop production of the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200. Factories that make those products in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Belvidere, Ill., will get new trucks and SUVs as FCA searches for an automaker that would build small cars under contract.