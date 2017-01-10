Detroit braces for Trump tweets as auto show opens

DETROIT -- The global auto industry on Monday was bracing for more confrontational tweets from President-elect Donald Trump, with the festive Detroit auto show due to kick off here.

As he prepares to take office later this month, Trump has used his Twitter account to take aim at auto makers, warning that they may face stiff import tariffs for selling cars made with foreign labor on the U.S. market.

As recently as Thursday, Trump trained his sights on Toyota for building cars in Mexico, after having similarly spotlighted Ford and General Motors.

In what appeared to be a preemptive maneuver, Fiat Chrysler announced late Sunday that it return manufacture of the Ram heavy-duty truck to the United States from Mexico, while investing US$1 billion in Michigan and Ohio factories and creating 2,000 jobs.

After having taken on several auto makers in succession, the annual celebration of the global auto industry in a state which narrowly voted for Trump in November seems like a very inviting target for the president-elect.

Scott Houldieson, a regional executive with the United Automobile Workers in Chicago, told AFP that Mexican auto workers earned between US$5 and US$8 an hour, versus an average of US$20 for newly hired Ford workers in the United States.

At corporate headquarters and in the halls of Detroit hotels where executives have gathered, a pressing question has been whom the president-elect would target next. Have Ford, Toyota and GM weathered the storm?

Monitoring Trump on Twitter

A representative for one automaker who declined to be named told AFP that keeping close watch on Trump's Twitter account, his favored means of public address, had become a priority for the company's social media team.

Other manufacturers said they followed a broad spectrum of media. "We monitor the entire media landscape, including social media, for all news," Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginnivan told AFP.