Many see higher mortgage rates, more home sales

Nate Lowenstein has been shopping for a home in Los Angeles, on and off, for more than a year. His search has been stymied by a stubbornly low roster of homes on the market and the hurdles that come with it: multiple competing bids and higher prices.

"It's not a great market, from a buyer's perspective," said Lowenstein, a lawyer. "The one good thing is that interest rates were quite low."

As recently as last summer, homebuyers had ultra-low mortgage rates on their side. It was good news for any borrower, but especially for those in expensive housing markets like Los Angeles, Boston and Seattle.

That was then. While mortgage rates remain very low by historical standards, they've risen sharply over the past couple of months, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reaching 4.2 percent this past week. The rate got as high as 4.32 percent a week before that, its highest level since 2014 and well above the past year's average of 3.65 percent.

Economists predict that mortgage rates will continue to climb this year, just one of the trends that suggest that 2017 will be a more challenging year for homebuyers.

"With higher mortgage rates, you're increasing the cost, challenging the budgets, challenging the ability to qualify and, as a result, likely reducing somewhat the pool of potential buyers," said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Realtor.com. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note. The yield goes down when investors bid up bond prices, as they did following last summer's vote in Britain to exit the European Union. The move sent long-term mortgage rates tumbling as low as 3.41 percent.

The reverse happened after Election Day. Investors bet that a Republican-controlled White House and Congress will have a clear path to implement policies that will drive inflation and interest rates higher. A sell-off in U.S. bonds drove the yield on the 10-year Treasury note in mid-December to the highest level in more than two years, and mortgage rates have floated higher with the tide.

No Need to Panic Yet

But will they continue to do so?

Smoke predicts mortgage rates will reach 4.5 percent in 2017. Other economists expect rates to remain above 4 percent but not to go beyond 5 percent this year. That range would mean mortgage rates that would be low compared with the past decade.

Average long-term mortgage rates were above 6 percent during the height of the last housing boom, and they hadn't hit 5 percent before 2008.

So someone looking to buy a home in the next few months doesn't need to panic, said Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow, a real estate information company.

The stakes are a bit higher for buyers in expensive markets, where housing can eat up a much larger share of household income.