Mexico, US sign framework on electricity grid

AP
January 9, 2017, 3:00 am TWN
MEXICO CITY -- U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz was in Mexico Saturday to sign a framework agreement on principles aimed at building the kind of cross-border electricity market with Mexico that the United States already has with Canada.

Moniz said the potential for a mutually beneficial relationship is there. Wind turbines in Mexico's Baja California peninsula have already sent some power to U.S. markets.

"Mexico has excellent renewable resources, and on the southern (U.S.) border, those states all have ambitious renewable targets," he said.

Mexico has also started relying on imports of U.S. natural gas to run cleaner electrical generation plants.

"You'll probably see more renewables flowing north ... and more gas flowing south," Moniz said.

Mexican Energy Department officials said the new framework would be overseen or implemented by the NERC, The North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

The NERC is a nonprofit international regulatory authority that focuses on maintaining the reliability and security of the bulk power system in North America.

